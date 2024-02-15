Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Declines By 11.0%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HPK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 61,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,952. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 9,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,576 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,396,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

