Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Expands By 44.0%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 309,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NYSE:HY opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HY shares. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

