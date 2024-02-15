Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Grows By 9.8%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 133,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ITRG stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

