Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Declines By 33.3%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 24.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IVCA stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.