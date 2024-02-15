Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Declines By 33.3%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 24.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of IVCA stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $11.31.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
