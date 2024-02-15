Short Interest in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Drops By 8.1%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 899,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 267,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Personalis has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

