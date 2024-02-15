Short Interest in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Grows By 11.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 834,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Joint by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 10,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Joint has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.62.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

