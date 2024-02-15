Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Rises By 15.9%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLVW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,214. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

