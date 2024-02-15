Short Interest in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Grows By 13.3%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on U.S. GoldMining from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USGO stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. U.S. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

