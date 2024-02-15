Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 32.3%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
UONE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 20,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $174.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.02. Urban One has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
