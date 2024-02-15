Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Declines By 17.8%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WY traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 338,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

