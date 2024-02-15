SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

SBOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $664.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.45. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 26.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.