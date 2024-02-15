Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance
Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.20.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
