Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAMG

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

