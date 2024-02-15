Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 33,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,115 shares of company stock worth $1,052,976. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $29.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

