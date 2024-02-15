Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $52.27.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.