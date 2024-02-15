Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VECO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.