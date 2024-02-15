Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.82 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,123 shares of company stock worth $416,315. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

