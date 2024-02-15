Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.07 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $63.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

