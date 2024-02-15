Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of RBA opened at $68.70 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

