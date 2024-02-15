Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Down 10%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) was down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 34,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 35,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several research analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.55. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -17.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 59.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

