Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
