Snap-on Incorporated to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.92. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.91 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $263.22 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.49 and a 200 day moving average of $271.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

