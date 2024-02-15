Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 188500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and iron deposits. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada.

