Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 188500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.
Sokoman Minerals Company Profile
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and iron deposits. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sokoman Minerals
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.