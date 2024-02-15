Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.100-5.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

