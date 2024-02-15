Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $71,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after buying an additional 685,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $80.12 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

