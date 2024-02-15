Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

