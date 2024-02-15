SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $97,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.44. 1,842,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.