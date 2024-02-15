SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,216 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

