SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,797,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 2,046,509 shares.The stock last traded at $23.16 and had previously closed at $23.32.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

