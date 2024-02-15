Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.37

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.37 and last traded at $155.30, with a volume of 581049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth $710,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

