Spok (SPOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

Spok Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Spok has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Spok alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spok

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spok

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.