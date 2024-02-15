Spok (SPOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.
Spok Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ SPOK opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Spok has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.26.
In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.88% of the company's stock.
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
