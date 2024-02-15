Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 26,800 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $854,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495,096 shares in the company, valued at $111,493,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, January 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,420 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $2,149,351.20.

On Friday, January 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,377,573.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,167,166.39.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.50.

On Monday, December 18th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64.

On Monday, December 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95.

On Monday, November 27th, Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,171,244.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44.

NYSE SQSP opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth $31,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQSP. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

