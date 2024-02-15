Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 790 ($9.98) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.10) to GBX 868 ($10.96) in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 932.57 ($11.78).
View Our Latest Report on Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.3 %
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.