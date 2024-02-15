Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 790 ($9.98) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.10) to GBX 868 ($10.96) in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 932.57 ($11.78).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 576 ($7.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,129.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 621.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 675.74. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.10).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

