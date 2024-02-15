Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 425,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $63,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,468. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

