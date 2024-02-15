State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

