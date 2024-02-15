State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.