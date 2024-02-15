State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $194.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

