State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 101,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.50.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

