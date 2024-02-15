State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

JEF opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

