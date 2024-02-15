State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Transocean were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Transocean by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.