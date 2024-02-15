Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

