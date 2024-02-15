Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 1,374,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $4,287,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 544,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 349,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

