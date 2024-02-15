Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 147446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.95 million, a PE ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steppe Cement news, insider Javier del Ser Perez acquired 100,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,310.68). Company insiders own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.