StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BPTH opened at $0.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

