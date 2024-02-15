StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.75 on Monday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.