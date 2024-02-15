StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

