StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

