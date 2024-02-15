StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.32. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

