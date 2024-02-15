StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.11 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
