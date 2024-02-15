StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.11 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

