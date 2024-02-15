StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Articles

