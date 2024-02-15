StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of STRM opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.