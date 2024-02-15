StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

